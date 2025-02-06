EBA Reflects On The Short/Medium Term Objectives Of Its Interest Rate Risk In The Banking Book Heatmap

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published a Report on the short to medium term objectives of its interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) Heatmap, including observations and recommendations to institutions and supervisors. Today’s Report addresses the main areas of scrutiny identified by the short to medium term objectives of the Heatmap following the EBA scrutiny on the IRRBB as published on January 2024. It also provides tools to support the assessment of IRRBB risks, without setting any new requirements or thresholds, so as to foster a common understanding of IRRBB risks. The key areas of focus are: The EBA will continue its discussions with stakeholders on the various aspects identified in the medium to long term objectives of the Heatmap, such as monitoring the 5-year cap of the weighted average repricing maturity of NMD, credit spread risk arising from non-trading book activities (CSRBB) related aspects, and the Dynamic Risk Management (DRM) project of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). With the publication in the Official Journal of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/856 (RTS on SOT) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/857 (RTS on SA) on 24 April 2024, and the publication of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/855 (amending ITS on reporting) of 15 March 2024, the regulatory framework on IRRBB has been reinforced. In addition, the latest version of EBA’s Guidelines on IRRBB and CSRBB have been fully applicable in the EU since 31 December 2023. The monitoring of the practical implementation of IRRBB standards is framed in the EBA monitoring duties, with a view to contributing to a consistent application of EU law and promoting common supervisory approaches and practices in this area. The EBA will continue monitoring some specific aspects, following the publication of its IRRBB Heatmap in January 2024. (1.04 MB - PDF)
Legal basis, background, and next steps
Documents
Report on IRRBB heatmap implementation
The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published a Report on the short to medium term objectives of its interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) Heatmap, including observations and recommendations to institutions and supervisors.
Today’s Report addresses the main areas of scrutiny identified by the short to medium term objectives of the Heatmap following the EBA scrutiny on the IRRBB as published on January 2024. It also provides tools to support the assessment of IRRBB risks, without setting any new requirements or thresholds, so as to foster a common understanding of IRRBB risks. The key areas of focus are:
The EBA will continue its discussions with stakeholders on the various aspects identified in the medium to long term objectives of the Heatmap, such as monitoring the 5-year cap of the weighted average repricing maturity of NMD, credit spread risk arising from non-trading book activities (CSRBB) related aspects, and the Dynamic Risk Management (DRM) project of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
With the publication in the Official Journal of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/856 (RTS on SOT) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/857 (RTS on SA) on 24 April 2024, and the publication of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/855 (amending ITS on reporting) of 15 March 2024, the regulatory framework on IRRBB has been reinforced. In addition, the latest version of EBA’s Guidelines on IRRBB and CSRBB have been fully applicable in the EU since 31 December 2023.
The monitoring of the practical implementation of IRRBB standards is framed in the EBA monitoring duties, with a view to contributing to a consistent application of EU law and promoting common supervisory approaches and practices in this area.
The EBA will continue monitoring some specific aspects, following the publication of its IRRBB Heatmap in January 2024.
(1.04 MB - PDF)