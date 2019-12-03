EBA Raises Awareness On Key Steps Consumers Should Consider When Choosing Online Or Mobile Banking Services

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a factsheet addressed to European consumers to raise awareness on key steps they should consider when choosing financial services through digital means. This document will help consumers make better and more informed choices.
In particular, the factsheet includes tips consumers should bear in mind before choosing a service or when concluding an agreement for a particular service such as:
- Reading and making sure to understand the terms and conditions before signing;
- Paying particular attention to all fees and charges;
- Thinking about security;
- Filling a complaint in case they believe that their rights have been denied.
This document is also reproduced by the National Competent Authorities in their respective countries and contributes to the fulfilment of EBA’s consumer protection and financial activities’ mandate of reviewing and coordinating financial literacy and education initiatives by the Competent Authorities