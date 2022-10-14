EBA Publishes List Of Third Country Groups And Third Country Branches Of Credit Institutions Operating In The EU/EEA

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the list of all third country groups (TCGs) operating in the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) with the intermediate EU parent undertakings IPU(s), where applicable. The EBA also published the list of all third country branches (TCBs) of credit institutions authorised to operate in the EU/EEA.

417 TCGs from 48 third countries have been identified as operational in the EU/EEA. Out of them, 65 TCGs have branches in the EU/EEA with the total of 102 third country branches of credit institutions operating in the EU/EEA. Out of the 417 TCGs, one has an IPU in place. The list is complemented by the online data exploration tool.

Background

The EBA published the decision on supervisory reporting for intermediate EU parent undertaking threshold monitoring in May 2022 and the Guidelines on how to calculate and monitor the total value of their assets in the EU to ensure a timely application of the IPU requirement in July 2021.