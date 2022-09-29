EBA Publishes Its Work Programme For 2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its annual work programme for 2023, describing the key strategic areas of work for the Authority for the coming year, as well as related activities and tasks.

In 2023, the EBA will continue delivering on the priorities defined for the period 2022-2024 in its programming document. Its focus will be on: i) finalising the Basel implementation in the EU, ii) running an enhanced EU-wide stress test, iii) providing data to all stakeholders, iv) addressing the new challenges arising from the digitalisation of finance, and v) further contributing to the build-up of the capacity to fight ML/FT and to protect consumers in the EU. Moreover, it will continue to pay particular attention to the European ESG agenda, in its regulatory and risk assessment mandates, as well as in its own organisation, building on its recent EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) registration.

Given the political agreements reached in 2022 on the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislations, the EBA will also actively start its preparations to be able to discharge the new oversight responsibilities it will receive, together with the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Against this background, it will continue to foster all possible internal and external synergies, working closely with Competent Authorities and other European bodies, and carry out the modernisation of its organisation engaged in recent years. Against that background, the number of over-arching activities was further reduced to facilitate coordination and readability,

The work programme benefitted from the recommendations of the EBA’s Advisory Committee on Proportionality.

The executive summary of the EBA work programme for 2023 will be made available in all EU official languages.