EBA Provides Clarity On The Implementation Of The Reporting And Disclosure Framework In The Context Of COVID-19 Measures

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today some frequently asked questions related to the implementation of its Guidelines on reporting and disclosure of exposures subject to measures applied in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The technical clarifications provided by the EBA will assist supervisors and credit institutions in the implementation of the Guidelines. The implementation questions and technical clarifications have been included in a newly added section 4 to the EBA Report on the implementation of selected COVID-19 policies, first published on 7 July 2020.
Since the publication of the Guidelines on COVID-19 reporting and disclosure, several points including, technical questions, have been brought to the EBA’s attention by supervisors and credit institutions. In section 4 of the Report, the EBA provides clarification to these points.
As a significant number of issues have arisen and may continue to arise in the context of the EBA’s monitoring of the implementation of COVID-19 policies, the EBA expects to update the Report at a later stage.