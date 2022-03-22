EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2022 Policy Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a call for research papers in view of its 11th Policy Research Workshop taking place on 26-27 October 2022 on the topic "Technological Innovation, Climate Finance and Banking Regulation". The paper submission deadline is 24 June 2022.
The workshop aims at bringing together economists and researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks, as well as leading academics, to discuss the challenges, risks and opportunities of technological innovations in the banking and financial sector as well as banks’ transition to a more sustainable economy.
In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy-oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the following topics:
- Developments in technological innovation
- Innovations in financial products, payment systems
- Financing and hedging climate change
- Use of supervisory and prudential regulatory framework in climate finance
- Consistency of the regulatory landscape in the context of technological innovation
Researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks are particularly encouraged to submit their papers for presentation.
Interested parties can download the detailed call for papers which includes additional information on the proposed topics for the papers, composition of the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 24 June 2022.
Contributors will be notified by September 2022.