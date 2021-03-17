EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2021 Policy Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a call for research papers in view of its 2021 Policy Research Workshop taking place on 16-17 November 2021 on the topic "New technologies in the banking sector – impacts, risks and opportunities". The submission deadline is 9 July 2021.
The workshop aims at bringing together economists and researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks, as well as leading academics, to discuss how the future of the banking sector will look like in the new normal that is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the topics under discussion will be the ambitious climate and energy targets as part of the European Green Deal with a specific action plan to support transition to a more sustainable economy.
In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy-oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the new normal in the banking sector. Researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks are particularly encouraged to submit their papers for presentation.
Interested parties can download the detailed call for papers which includes specific proposed topics for the papers, composition of the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 9 July 2021.
Contributors will be notified by early September 2021.