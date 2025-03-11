EBA Issues Revised List Of ITS Validation Rules

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today issued a revised list of validation rules in its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting. The update highlights rules that have been deactivated either due to inaccuracies or because they triggered IT issues. Competent authorities across the EU are informed that data submitted in accordance with these ITS should not be formally validated against the set of deactivated rules.

With the introduction of DPM 2.0 and the taxonomy under Architecture 2.0, not only have the validation rule Excel files been updated, but also the DPMs and the taxonomy package. For more detailed information, please refer to the release notes in the technical package.