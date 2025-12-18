EBA, ECB, National Central Banks And National Supervisory Authorities Sign Mou In Support Of Non-Bank PSPs’ Access To Payment Systems

The European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Central Bank (ECB), national central banks and national supervisory authorities across the European Economic Area have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and information sharing in support of non-bank payment service providers’ (PSPs) access to central bank-operated payment systems.

This multilateral agreement sets out clear principles for collaboration and harmonises the processes and procedures for the exchange of information between national supervisory authorities and national central banks in relation to non-bank PSPs’ participation in payment systems operated by central banks. This harmonised approach aims to ensure consistent outcomes and establish a level playing field in the European payments market.