EBA Calls On Resolution Authorities To Consider The Impact Of COVID-19 On Resolution Strategies And Resolvability Assessments

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a statement on resolution planning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this statement, the EBA intends to reiterate the importance of resolution planning in times of uncertainty to ensure that resolution stands as a credible option in times of stress. In addition, the EBA highlights the importance for resolution authorities to continue promoting institutions’ efforts to enhance their capabilities and increase their resolvability.
Resolution authorities should take into account the impact of COVID-19 on banks and their business models when taking decisions on resolution plans and on the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). In addition, resolution authorities should use and test resolution colleges as the main fora to exchange information and share decisions in these times of stress.