EBA Announces Date And Time Of The Publication Of The 2025 EU-Wide Stress Test Results

The European Banking Authority (EBA) announced today that the results of the 2025 EU-wide stress test, including individual results for participating banks, will be published on Friday, 1 August 2025 at 18:00 CEST. Note to the editors The baseline scenario for EU countries is based on projections from the national central banks of December 2024. The adverse scenario assumes the materialisation of the main financial stability risks that have been identified by the ESRB in the fourth quarter of 2024, including recent risks assessments done by the EBA and the ECB. The new EU banking package, which applies from 1 January 2025, is reflected in the 2025 EU-wide stress test methodology and templates, which should however continue being understood as a risk exercise, and not as an exercise that assesses the impact of regulatory changes. Detailed information about the adverse scenario can be found in the note produced by the ESRB. The full sample of 64 banks participating in this year exercise can be found in Annex 1 of the EBA methodology. Related content Page EU-wide stress testing