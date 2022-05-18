EBA Adopts Decision On Supervisory Reporting For Intermediate EU Parent Undertaking Threshold Monitoring

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has adopted a decision on supervisory reporting for EU parent undertaking (IPU) threshold monitoring for those entities belonging to third country groups, including third-country branches. Competent authorities shall report to the EBA information on the total value assets held by these entities within the scope of their jurisdiction in the format specified in the Annexes to the Decision.





The EBA will provide feedback to the relevant competent authorities for each third country group in order to facilitate cooperation between the competent authorities and support their IPU decision process.

Background

The EBA published the Guidelines on how to calculate and monitor the total value of their assets in the EU to ensure a timely application of the IPU requirement in July 2021.