EBA Adopts Decision On Reporting Of Supervisory Data From Investment Firms’ Competent Authorities To The EBA

The European Banking Authority (EBA) adopted a decision on how competent authorities supervising investment firms under the Investment Firms Regulation (IFR) will transmit supervisory data to the EBA. This Decision sets the scope, timing and modalities of the data submission via the European Centralised Infrastructure of Data (EUCLID). The first submission is expected by 31 December 2022.

Background

The supervisory data from all investment firms will complement EBA data collections from credit institutions, banking groups, payment institutions and e-money institutions. EUCLID allows the EBA to carry out in-depth analyses of the EU-wide financial sector. It can also devise a proportionate EU reporting framework, ensuring that authorities get the information they need to perform their tasks without excessive burden on market participants. Thanks to EUCLID, the EBA is also adequately equipped to assess the impact of new regulations. Specifically for investment firms, these data will be essential for the review of the IFD/R planned for 2024. The public at large gains wider access to EU banking and financial data to better steer their activities, manage their risks and foster market discipline.