Eastspring Investments Deepens Its FX Trading Capabilities Through Partnership With SGX FX

Eastspring Investments (Eastspring), the USD286 billion1 asset management business of Prudential plc, and SGX FX today announced a partnership to strengthen Eastspring’s Foreign Exchange (FX) trading capabilities. This underscores Eastspring’s commitment to operational excellence through innovation and automation, while also supporting the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) ambition to develop Singapore's FX market to better serve the region’s growing trading and hedging needs.

A central pillar of this partnership is SGX FX’s advanced FX workflow solutions, which allow Eastspring to deliver best-in-class trading outcomes. These next-generation solutions streamline every step of the FX trading process – from order routing, pre- and post-trade analytics, to automated execution.

By integrating SGX FX’s cutting-edge workflows through SG1, MAS’s flagship low-latency data centre, Eastspring will benefit from heightened efficiency, increased speed and gain seamless access to deep liquidity pools. This robust infrastructure ensures reliable and transparent price discovery, reduced transaction costs, and immediate trade execution – all of which are increasingly critical in today’s dynamic FX markets.

Automation is transforming the trading landscape by empowering the adoption of innovative strategies and enhancing the execution of existing ones. Eastspring’s engagement with SGX FX goes beyond technological adoption: by embracing innovation and automation, the firm is also proactively shaping the digital transformation and market standards of Asia’s FX landscape.

Matthew Valath, Assistant Director - Dealing, Eastspring Investments, said, “This partnership with SGX FX is a significant step in our journey to lead digital transformation in Asia's FX markets. By integrating their advanced workflow solutions with our expertise, we are not just enhancing our operational excellence; we are actively striving to deliver the best for our customers.”

Caroline Quah, Head of Sales, Southeast Asia and North Asia (ex Japan), SGX FX, said, "We are pleased to support Eastspring Investments with our workflow solutions and infrastructure. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to foster a more resilient and liquid global FX ecosystem. By delivering best-in-class technology and seamless connectivity within the SG1 data centre, we are working alongside market participants to elevate FX trading standards and support efficient cross-border trading.”