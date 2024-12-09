EACH’s Women In Clearing Series – Inspiration With Vicky Hsu, BlackRock

Following the successful launch of the Women in Clearing Network, in March 2024 EACH launched EACH’s Women in Clearing Series, an initiative with the objective of featuring a key female leader on a regular basis to inspire other professionals in the industry.

EACH's inspirational contributor this month is Vicky Hsu. Vicky is responsible for the identification, assessment and management of BlackRock’s and its client's counterparty credit risks in EMEA. She also co-leads risk management coverage for Securities Lending. Vicky serves as a member of the Risk Committee of Eurex Clearing AG, advising the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on any arrangements that may impact the risk management of the Central Counterparty. She previously was a member of the Market Structure and Electronic Trading Team within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Prior to that, she was a member of the Counterparty Risk Team in New York, then in Hong Kong.

Vicky kindly shares with us her personal and professional journey by responding to three questions:

What was the aspect of yourself that you had to work on the most to get where you are now?

For me, the biggest area of growth has been learning to balance depth with breadth. I’ve always thrived on being a deep subject matter expert and producing high-quality results. Early in my career, that focus and attention to detail served me well – it helped me build expertise and credibility. However, as I took on more responsibility, I realized that being deeply immersed isn’t always enough. I had to step back, see the bigger picture, understand how different pieces fit together, and think strategically. This shift required me to trust my team to handle the details, allowing me to focus more on aligning people, priorities, and outcomes.

What key tip would you give for professionals to successfully develop in their careers?

Identify role models that you admire – they are often your best bosses and senior leaders. Take the best from each of them and become a version of them that is authentic to you.

o Act like a leader, and you will be recognized before you realize it.

o Put yourself in a position to benefit from new opportunities.

o Trust yourself.

How do you see the future of clearing in 10 years?

I believe the future of central clearing from a risk perspective will likely be defined by increasing complexity, e.g., launch of new products, and higher demands for resilience. Central clearinghouses (CCPs) play a critical role in mitigating counterparty risk and promoting financial stability, but as markets evolve, so do the challenges. CCPs will adopt more advanced risk management tools and techniques, leveraging technology and data analytics to better assess and manage risks. CCPs will also become more transparent – they will enhance their disclosure practices and provide more detailed information about their risk management frameworks and processes. This transparency will help build trust among market participants and regulators.

Lastly, I expect to see an increase in the number of CCPs. As a risk manager, having more CCPs provides potential options for diversification, which is important for managing concentration risk. The presence of multiple CCPs could foster competition, driving improvements in risk management standards and practices across the industry. Additionally, it will allow market participants to choose CCPs that best align with their risk profiles and business needs.

