EACH’s Women In Clearing Series - Inspiration With Isabella Tirri

Following the successful launch of the Women in Clearing Network a year ago, in March 2024 we launched EACH’s Women in Clearing Series, an initiative with the objective of featuring a key female leader on a regular basis to inspire other professionals in the industry.

This month, we feature Isabella Tirri, Manager of Post Trade Regulation of Euronext Clearing, part of the Euronext group, a multi-asset clearing house, provides proven risk management capabilities on several EU markets, across a range of trading venues including Euronext Milan, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Lisbon, MTS, BrokerTec, clearing ETFs, Closed end Funds, Financial Derivatives, Commodities (Agricultural & Energy) and Fixed income (Cash and Repos markets).

Isabella has kindly shared the following insights about her career journey by responding to three questions:

What was the aspect of yourself that you had to work on the most to get where you are now?

I have a background as a capital markets lawyer, a profession where you need to have a well-organised and analytical mindset, where attention to details is key. Especially in the past, I was the type of person who had the tendency to over-prepare before meetings or presentations and sometimes ended-up in being overly self-critical.

Over time, I learnt to let go of the idea that you are always need to do everything perfectly, and I realised that often, people around you are not always necessarily more knowledgeable than you are in a certain field.

A second aspect on which I worked on, is to try different things and to get out of my comfort zone. I learned to be less reluctant to embark on new and ambitious projects, even if they relate to areas which are outside my field of expertise. Challenging projects should be turned into an opportunity to expand your knowledge, work with new people and ultimately to grow.

What key tip would you give for professionals to successfully develop in their careers?

Based on my experience, I would suggest to younger professionals to always strive to do an extra effort beyond what it is requested by your supervisor. In other words, I recommend not to limit yourself in completing the task which has been conferred to you, but to possibly try to analyse it into a broader context, and of course do not be afraid to ask for clarifications to your colleagues.

My other advice, would be to have a curious and learning attitude, which should be an aspect to be continuously deployed, in particular in light of the complex and fast pacing-environment we are working on.

How do you see the future of clearing in 10 years?

CCPs are independent risk managers and the benefits associated with counterparty risk management will remain central to financial market stability. In terms of key trends in the clearing landscape over the next decade, I see three main areas: (i) regulatory scrutiny; (ii) continuous focus on operational resilience and (iii) the deployment of technology advancement on operational processes.

On regulation, I believe CCPs will continue to remain at the centre of the regulatory agenda for different reasons. First, the need to ensure cross border supervision of CCPs being active in different markets and the need to ensure financial stability and operational resilience, which is the second aspect where I see there will be a steady attention from different stakeholders.

Operational resilience is critical to ensuring the effective functioning of CCPs and the risk of cyber-attacks are ever-present and evolving threat. CCPs will need to continue to enhancing capabilities and processes for mitigating the risk and impact of cyber-attacks.

Lastly, I believe that technological innovation will have the potential to impact the type and nature of products that CCPs will clear (directly or indirectly referenced in products) and that new technologies also have the potential to optimise existing operational and risk management processes at CCPs.

You hear more about Isabella by clicking on this video link or by reading the attached document and using this link.

We would like to express our gratitude to Isabella for her insightful contribution, and we look forward to continuing this EACH’s Women in Clearing Series by hosting many skilled women leaders to inspire other professionals in the clearing sector!

