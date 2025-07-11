EACH’s Women In Clearing Series – Getting inspired By Babett Pavlics, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KELER CCP

Following the successful launch of the Women in Clearing Network, in March 2024 the EACH’s Women in Clearing Series was inaugurated. This is an initiative with the objective of featuring a key female leader on a regular basis to inspire other professionals in the industry.

This month’s inspiration comes from Babett Pavlics, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KELER CCP. Babett spent the first 20 years of her carrier in the banking sector. She worked all together 10 – 10 years for Raiffeisen Group and UniCredit. Her expertise in banking covers securities services, transactional banking, investment products and client segment management in Financial Institutional clientele. She became the CEO of KELER CCP in March 2020. Within EACH she is a co-chair of the Energy Clearing Working Group.

Babett has volunteered to share with us her personal and professional journey by responding to three questions:

What was the aspect of yourself that you had to work on the most to get to where you are now?

When I reflect on my journey to where I am today, the most significant aspect I had to learn was the courage to truly recognise my own strengths and competitive skills. Early in my career, like many women, I believed that exceptional results would speak for themselves. My focus was always on delivering, pushing harder in the background, and trusting that my capabilities would naturally lead to recognition and promotion. However, I soon realized that in leadership, it's not enough to simply produce. You must also actively participate, share your vision, and proudly put your achievements in the spotlight. So learning to confidently 'sit in the middle of the table' and proudly share my impact was the first thing to learn.

Another crucial internal barrier I had to overstep was social pressure, or perhaps some internal belief, that having a family might mean compromising my career aspirations. I'm very proud to say that I've built a fulfilling career while raising two wonderful children. This journey taught me that success isn't about choosing one over the other, but about redefining what 'having it all' means for you. This leads to the third, and perhaps most important lesson: the absolute necessity of building strong, supportive teams, not just professionally but personally. I learned to get rid of the idea that I had to do everything myself. Embracing the power of true partnership – whether it's empowering my colleagues or having a robust support system at home – has been transformative.

What key tip would you give for professionals to successfully develop in their careers?

For professionals looking to truly succeed, my key tip is two-fold. Firstly, recognise your firm's critical moments and be ready to deliver beyond expectations. Promotions aren't just about meeting targets; they're earned by going that 'extra mile' when something extraordinary is happening. Be proactive, offer solutions, and ensure your unique contribution is visible when it truly matters. Secondly, embrace Jim Collins' advice: 'get the right people on the bus.' It is not only about management. In every project and collaborative task, actively identify, empower, and build teams with the best individuals. Your ability to surround yourself with excellence and building on collective strengths will be the most powerful accelerator for your own career.

How do you see the future of clearing in 10 years?

The last decade was Looking ahead 10 years, I see the future of clearing, particularly in CEE, as one of deepened integration, increased sophistication, and continued resilience, with technology as a key enabler.

I believe that both in capital and energy market the relevance of clearing houses will only grow. The drive for energy market coupling across Europe means that the efficient and secure clearing of physical and financial energy products will be inevitable. I anticipate:

§ Enhanced Connectivity: Clearing houses will become even more interconnected, supporting seamless cross-border trading and netting efficiencies across the CEE region and with Western Europe.

§ Broader Product Scope: I anticipate an expansion into clearing a wider list of energy-related products, including those emerging from the green transition like guarantees of origin or capacity products.

§ Technological Advancement: AI, blockchain, and advanced analytics will further automate processes, enhance risk modelling, and enable real-time insights, making clearing even more robust and efficient. This also includes improved data sharing and regulatory reporting.

§ Resilience and Stability: Post-crisis lessons emphasize the need for robust risk management. CCPs will remain central to maintaining financial stability, acting as critical shock absorbers in an increasingly volatile capital and energy landscape

You could hear more about Babett by clicking on this video link or by reading the attached document and using this link.

We are immensely grateful to Babett for her enlightening and enriching contribution and we look forward to continuing the EACH’s Women in Clearing Series by hosting many skilled women leaders to inspire other professionals in the clearing sector!

The Women in Clearing network takes the form of a LinkedIn group that participants may use to connect with each other.