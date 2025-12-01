EACH Supports Bank Of England’s Objective To Strengthen Gilt-Repo Market Resilience By Removing Barriers To Voluntary Clearing

The European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) has responded to the Bank of England’s discussion paper on enhancing the resilience of the gilt-repo market. EACH welcomes the Bank’s review of vulnerabilities observed during periods of market stress and support the objective of further enhancing the robustness of the gilt-repo market by Clearing through CCPs. At the same time, Members invite the Bank to ensure that any reforms are carefully calibrated so that resilience measures do not unintentionally impair liquidity, limit participation, or add disproportionate burden to users of repo markets.

EACH particularly welcomes the following:

Consideration of central clearing as a resilience tool – EACH agrees that expanding the use of central clearing through CCPs can further strengthen market transparency, standardisation and risk management practices.

Focus on removing barriers – Rather than mandatory clearing, EACH suggests focusing on facilitating broader voluntary adoption of clearing, including by reviewing regulatory and structural disincentives that currently exist for many non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). Examples include: Fund-level concentration and diversification limits that were not designed for CCP intermediation, Constraints on reuse of cash or collateral pledged to CCPs, and Prudential frameworks (e.g. SA-CCR, NSFR) that do not fully recognise the funding and risk benefits of central clearing.

Please find the full EACH response here.