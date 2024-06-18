Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

EACH Publishes High-Level Response To The FSB Consultation Paper On Liquidity Preparedness For Margin And Collateral Calls

Date 18/06/2024

EACH has today responded to the FSB consultation report on Liquidity Preparedness for Margin and Collateral Calls. EACH supports the FSB’s work to enhance the liquidity preparedness of non-bank market participants for margin and collateral calls, as EACH believes it is important to ensure that all non-bank market participants taking part in clearing are as well-equipped as possible to manage liquidity demands during market stress.

The full high-level response can be read here.

For more information, please visit the EACH website at www.eachccp.eu

