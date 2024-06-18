EACH Publishes High-Level Response To The FSB Consultation Paper On Liquidity Preparedness For Margin And Collateral Calls

EACH has today responded to the FSB consultation report on Liquidity Preparedness for Margin and Collateral Calls. EACH supports the FSB’s work to enhance the liquidity preparedness of non-bank market participants for margin and collateral calls, as EACH believes it is important to ensure that all non-bank market participants taking part in clearing are as well-equipped as possible to manage liquidity demands during market stress.

The full high-level response can be read here.

