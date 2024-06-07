Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

EACH, ECSDA & FESE Joint High-Level Principles On DORA Implementation

Date 07/06/2024

The European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH)the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) fully support the objective of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) to deliver clear, resilient, and proportionate ICT cybersecurity rules. Following the recent European Supervisory Authorities’ (ESAs) consultations on policy mandates under DORA, the associations would like to share their Joint High-Level Principles to contribute to ongoing discussions on DORA implementation.

Key Principles:

  • A proportionate approach to strengthen the industry’s digital resilience
  • Providing enough time for safe implementation
  • Clear transitioning from existing regulations to DORA
  • Building upon existing practices to implement DORA
  • Effective coordination among the ESAs and NCAs
  • Protection of sensitive business data

 

