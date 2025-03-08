EACH Celebrates Two Years Of The ‘Women In Clearing Network’

The European CCP Clearing Industry supports embracing and promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as a means to make our industry thrive. In line with this aim, on 8th March 2023 the EACH Members have taken the step of creating the ‘Women in Clearing Network’. Today, EACH celebrates two years of the initiatives and reflects on its impact.

The Women in Clearing Network was born as a LinkedIn group for participants to connect with each other, open to all clearing-related professionals from the private and public sector, including CCPs, clearing members, clients, authorities and academics. The Women in Clearing Network has constantly grown over the last two years and includes now more than 200 participants.

To further spotlight women leaders in the CCP clearing industry, and to share their inspiring stories and invaluable advice, the Women in Clearing Series was started on 8th March 2024. Every month, an interview with an inspiring women leader is published on the Women in Clearing Network on LinkedIn and on the EACH website.

The professionals who took part in the Women in Series include:

Hester Serafini, President of ICE Clear Europe

Isabella Tirri, Manager of Post-Trade Regulation of Euronext Clearing

Denise Holder, Director, Compliance at Cboe Clear Europe

Perrine Herrenschmidt, Head of Brussels Office, ISDA

Froukelien Wendt, Independent Member of the CCP Supervisory Committee and Director for Central Counterparties (CCPs) at ESMA

Elena Tonetto, Senior Policy Adviser at the European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH)

Vivian Lee, Director, Legal Counsel at Cboe Clear Europe

Nicoletta Giusto, Independent member of the CCP Supervisory Committee and Director for CCPs at ESMA

Vicky Hsu, Director, EMEA Head of Counterparty Risk and Deputy Head of Securities Lending Risk, BlackRock

Laura Bayley, Chief Executive Officer of SIX x-clear AG, SIX Group’s Swiss CCP

Corinna Schempp, Head of European Policy & Regulation, Futures Industry Association (FIA)

Each of them shared their contributions on aspects they had to work on in their professional life, tips for young professionals to develop their careers and the future of clearing in ten years.

In addition to the Women in Clearing Network and to the publication of the series, the Women in Clearing evening has established itself as an impactful and beloved event in the clearing industry. The first edition of the event in 2023 included an introductory speech by Corentine Poilvet-Clediere, CEO of LCH SA, and a speech by Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, followed by a Women Leaders’ Panel featuring leaders from CCPs and authorities. The event took place for its second edition in December 2024, with speeches by Anneke Zonjee, Eleanor Beasley and Nicoletta Giusto alongside a vibrant Women Leaders’ Panel. Participants highlighted the value of the Women In Clearing evening as an occasion to celebrate and empower women in the clearing industry, encouraging interesting discussions and offering exciting networking opportunities.

EACH will continue to support the Women in Clearing Network and its activities, which contribute to making the clearing ecosystem stronger by encouraging diverse and inclusive leadership and driving progress forward.