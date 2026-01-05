EACH Calls For Proportionate, Risk-Based CCP Participation Requirements In Response To ESMA Consultation

The European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) has responded to ESMA’s consultation on EMIR 3 draft RTS on Participation Requirements. EACH Members particularly welcome that the draft RTS preamble seeks to give CCPs the flexibility to adapt the conditions to their participants, and would like to emphasise the importance of calibrating the type of issues this draft RTS is trying to address

The key messages that EACH Members would like to convey are the following:

Support the adaptive risk-based approach proposed by ESMA and suggests tweaks to its implementation – We agree with the provisions specifying that a CCP should tailor its admission criteria to its specific risks and the risk profile of the type of product cleared, the type of membership, and/or the type of clearing member. However, we believe that the draft RTS does not reflect this flexibility explicitly enough in the articles themselves, and suggest some amendments to address this matter.

Please find the full EACH response here.