DWF Acquires Leading Compliance Training Business, Zing365

DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has today acquired Zing365, a leading compliance training and professional development business, to further extend its Connected Services offering.
Zing365 is a specialist provider of compliance training to the Insurance and Financial Services sectors, delivering training through in-person and virtual live training, as well as digital, platform based e-learning. This complements and enhances DWF's existing Advantage offering and is suitable to scaling and delivery across the global business.
A team of six people will join DWF, managing a network of specialist consultant trainers and Zing365’s e-learning platform.
Jason Ford, CEO Connected Services at DWF, said, "Providing compliance services to regulated clients is a key part of the growth strategy for Connected Services. Zing365 is a perfect fit for us and it will help us to grow our training and learning services rapidly alongside our Advantage digital platform."
Fran Burgess, CEO of Zing365, said, "After 21 years as a niche training provider, joining DWF marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Zing365. Having access to market leading insurance and financial services sector expertise, will allow us to achieve our ambitious growth plans and launch exciting new services for our clients. We can’t wait to get started!"
In addition to legal services, DWF provides complementary business services through its Connected Services. This allows DWF to provide multi-disciplinary, integrated, end-to-end solutions which help manage and solve business challenges.