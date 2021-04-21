Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, Hires Andy Marsden To Lead The Firm’s Business Modelling And Analytics Team In London

Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency, today announced that Andy Marsden has joined the firm as a managing director to lead its Business Modelling and Analytics team in London.
Marsden brings more than 16 years of modelling experience and will assist the firm’s clients across all sectors with a variety of requirements including developing transaction models to support buy-side and sell-side deals, and applying data analytics as part of transaction diligence and business strategy design.
Prior to joining the firm, he spent 20 years with Ernst & Young where he was an associate partner in the Strategy and Transactions practice, leading the Financial Services Business Modelling team.
Mathias Schumacher, Managing Director, Valuation Services at Duff & Phelps said, “We are delighted to have Andy onboard. We have seen an increase in demand for business modelling and analytics services across the EMEA region and as a result we are further expanding our team to ensure we are at the forefront, providing innovative solutions for our clients.”
Marsden said, “I’m very excited to be joining Duff & Phelps to build out the business modelling and analytics team to support clients across a wide range of strategic decisions including buy- and sell-side transactions, restructuring, financial and operational planning and the raising of finance. I’m looking forward to working with clients across EMEA to drive innovation across the business.”