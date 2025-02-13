Duco Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Duco, the leading enterprise platform for data automation, is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Duco is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

During 2024, Duco engaged in a multi-million dollar replatforming to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the firm’s energy usage, which enabled it to reduce its hosting emissions by 16% even as the customer base grew by 46%. The firm offset 100% of its emissions from the previous reporting period, invested in nascent technology that permanently removes carbon from the environment, and also switched to 100% renewable energy for its data centres.

UN Global Compact ten universally accepted principles Theis a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies within the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

Danielle Price, CFO and Head of Sustainability, Duco, said: “As a private company, we’re not obligated to report on ESG matters, but we take our role in society very seriously and we’re committed to making a positive impact on our environment and communities. This is true across the organisation, from our exec team through to our passionate engineers who are constantly making improvements to our platform, reducing our impact on the environment. Joining the Compact marks the latest in a series of commitments we’re making to do our part in creating a fair, equitable and sustainable world.”

“Those actions have a broader impact, as through our products, we help banks and other organisations collectively reduce carbon emissions by utilising greener technology. We were able to demonstrate a reduction of emissions in the region of 60-80% on a reconciliation use case for our existing customers moving to public cloud following our multi-million dollar investment. That’s a significant global environmental impact if you consider how many firms still operate on on-premise software. If we’re serious about making a difference to the environment, the choice has to be solutions in the cloud with a passion for sustainability in their DNA.”