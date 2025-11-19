Duco Introduces Agentic Workspace - A New Collaboration Layer For Intelligent Operations

Duco, the trusted control layer in an agentic world, today announced the launch of agentic workspace, a new capability within the Duco Platform designed to help operations teams work alongside intelligent agents with transparency, control and confidence.

Agentic workspace is a collaboration environment where users can build, maintain, optimise, manage tasks and exceptions. All within a single, auditable workspace. It brings humans and autonomous agents together in a shared operational context, ensuring interoperability between systems while maintaining full oversight and explainability.

“Agentic workspace is the next step in our mission to put people in control of automated operations,” said James Maxfield, Chief Product Officer at Duco. “As firms embrace agentic AI, they need tools that allow them to monitor, adjust and collaborate with these systems in real time. This workspace gives them that control, without slowing innovation.”

By combining data automation, exception management and agentic collaboration in one workspace, Duco continues to help capital markets firms scale automation safely; with the transparency, governance and human oversight required in today’s complex financial environments. General availability is planned for calendar Q1 2026.