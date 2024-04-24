Duco Appoints Josh Monroe As Chief Revenue Officer

Duco, the leading enterprise platform for data automation, today announces the appointment of Josh Monroe as Chief Revenue Officer.

Based in New York, Josh brings a wealth of experience to the role and reports directly to Michael Chin, Duco’s Chief Executive Officer. Josh will lead Duco’s Revenue organization, overseeing global sales, account management, marketing, customer success, solution engineering, and partnerships as the company continues to outperform competitors and accelerate growth.

Josh most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Xceptor. Prior to this, he held key leadership positions at Itiviti, FIS, and SunGard. His career also includes time at Morgan Stanley and Point72 Asset Management.

Michael Chin, Chief Executive Officer at Duco, said: “The financial services industry is confronted with significant cost, data, and technological challenges which Duco is uniquely positioned to address. With Josh at the helm of our Revenue organization, we will realize our vision of becoming the partner of choice for COOs of financial institutions, empowering them to streamline operations, enhance data quality, and optimize workflows.”

Josh Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer at Duco, said: “I am thrilled to join Duco at this pivotal and exciting time. The company has a great reputation and tremendous market opportunity to capitalize in the data automation space. The combination of Duco’s impressive technology capabilities, cloud-native architecture, deep financial services expertise, and customer satisfaction are market-leading. I look forward to joining the leadership team, contributing to the continued success of the company, and making a meaningful impact for our clients, partners and shareholders.”