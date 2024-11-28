Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Dubai Financial Services Authority Annual Outreach 2024 Presentation Deck Now Available

Date 28/11/2024

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is pleased to announce that the presentation deck from this year’s Annual Outreach session is now available.

The event brought together over 500 participants from across the financial services sector in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It featured DFSA’s key updates from Supervision, Policy, Enforcement, and Authorisation, providing insights into regulatory developments, enforcement priorities, and compliance enhancements.  

To access the presentation deck, click here.

