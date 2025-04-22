Dubai Financial Market Unveils The Global Speaker Line-Up And Agenda For The 2025 Capital Market Summit

The 3rd edition of DFM’s flagship Capital Market Summit returns to Dubai on May 6-7, 2025, bringing together top international and regional financial leaders.

The Summit will explore key trends shaping global capital markets and the future readiness of markets amid evolving financial dynamics.

Over 1,500 participants, 100+ global speakers, and 200 industry partners will convene at the region’s leading capital markets event to drive opportunity, growth, and future-ready strategies.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced the agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming 3rd MENA Capital Market Summit, which will take place on 6–7 May at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The 2025 edition will focus on the forces shaping global and regional capital markets, with sessions exploring the impact of technology on market infrastructure, IPO trends and high-growth company pipelines, cross-border capital flows, the rise of retail investors and the ongoing transformation of private markets.

These themes will be addressed by over 100 senior market leaders, including H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of DFM; Ken Robins, Head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets at Citi; Richard Cormack, Head of ECM and Convertibles in EMEA and Co-Head of UK Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs; and Simon Williams, Chief Economist CEEMEA at HSBC, and Lord Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa PLC. The programme includes keynote speeches, panel discussions and sector-specific sessions featuring speakers from across financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and government, and is expected to convene over 1,500 participants, and around 200 industry partners.

As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global financial hub, the Capital Market Summit Series serves as a vital space for collaboration, policy dialogue, and deepening regional and international investment ties. With a growing IPO pipeline, rising investor participation, and rapid fintech advancements, the Summit plays a strategic role in driving market development and ensuring the future readiness of capital markets.

In addition to the main agenda, this year’s Summit will introduce The Hub, a new dynamic space designed to foster practical engagement and focused dialogue. It will host partner presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions, alongside demonstrations of DFM’s investor platforms, including the iVestor App and ARENA. The Hub will also feature sessions led by DFM and its partners, offering insights into the services shaping Dubai’s capital markets today as well as the future initiatives designed to drive continued market growth and innovation.

Similar to last year, the Summit is supported by Platinum Sponsors – Bank of America, Citi, Emirates NBD and HSBC – with senior executives from each institution contributing to the programme.

Andree Chakhtoura, Head of Investment Banking MENA, Bank of America, said: “Dubai’s capital markets continue to grow in scale and sophistication, creating new opportunities for both issuers and investors. As a long-standing partner to the region, we’re proud to support the Capital Market Summit and engage in forward-looking conversations on market development, innovation, and the future of global investment flows. This year’s Summit reflects a maturing regulatory landscape, increased participation, and deeper access to capital—marking a pivotal moment in the region’s integration into global markets.”

Achintya Mangla, Citi’s Head of Financing for Investment Banking, said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Dubai Capital Market Summit this year. Dubai continues to stand out as one of the most vibrant markets globally, offering strong growth and investment opportunities. As a trusted partner in key landmark transactions, we are dedicated to supporting the UAE’s evolving financial landscape and strengthening investor engagement. This Summit is an important platform to share insights on IPOs, Capital Formation, and the evolution of markets, and we are proud to play a role in driving that dialogue forward.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “The Capital Market Summit is firmly established as one of the premier events on the banking and financial services calendar. The 2025 edition is another important opportunity to leverage Dubai’s evolving position as a major hub for international banking services, diverse investment, and the integration of the latest digital technologies. Our participation, and ongoing support, for CMS reflects Emirates NBD’s role at the forefront of a rapidly changing investment landscape and an opportunity to showcase to an influential and innovative global audience the successes that continue to drive markets in Dubai, across the region, and beyond.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO, HSBC Bank Middle East, UAE, said: “International investors are increasingly looking towards the UAE and the Middle East for long term growth. The country’s deepening capital markets, and strong international connectivity are driving expansion and creating new opportunities. At HSBC we continue to play a key role in the development of the country’s equity and debt capital markets. Of the c.USD26.2 billion raised in IPOs in the UAE’s financial markets between 2022–2025, HSBC was involved in 65% of total deal value. As the direction of global capital shifts eastwards, the Dubai Financial Market Summit acts as an essential platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and unlocking new opportunities that will shape the future of financial markets across the Middle East.”

The upcoming edition builds on a period of steady growth and heightened regional activity, while also reflecting the broader evolution of market expectations. With greater participation, maturing regulatory frameworks, and expanding access to capital, the Summit offers an opportunity to take stock of where the region stands – and where it’s headed – in the context of a more connected global market.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “The Capital Market Summit reinforces Dubai’s position as a global financial gateway, where international capital meets regional opportunity. With AED 10.48 billion raised through IPOs in 2024 and an investor base of 1.2 million participants from over 200 nationalities, we’re seeing clear evidence of growing global confidence in Dubai’s capital markets. This momentum reflects the strength of our financial ecosystem and the clarity of our long-term vision: to scale access, drive innovation, and lead the region in capital market development.”

''The third Capital Market Summit this year arrives at a pivotal time for our region, as global markets adapt to evolving economic dynamics, technological disruption, and shifting investor behavior. The 2025 edition will convene a broad spectrum of market leaders to explore how innovation, cross-border collaboration, and regulatory evolution can unlock new opportunities for capital formation and investment. I’m particularly looking forward to the exchange of ideas and perspectives that will emerge – insights that will inform how we evolve, adapt, and lead in a fast-changing financial landscape.''

To register or learn more, visit www.capitalmarketsummit.ae.