Dubai Financial Market Regulated Short Sell – Weekly Summary

Date 26/12/2025

The following is the weekly trading summary for DFM Regulated Short Sell Transactions for the abovementioned period.

** No RSS Trades for the period from 22nd December 2025 to 26th December 2025.

For further information on RSS, please check the DFM Market Rules Module Three Membership, Trading, And Derivatives Rules &

Operational Model and Procedures for Implementation of Regulated Short Selling available at  http://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/regulation/market-rules

This Dubai Financial Market Announcement will be available on the website at  https://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/news-disclosures/market-announcements

 

