Dubai Financial Market Regulated Short Sell – Weekly Summary - 14th July 2025 To 18th July 2025

The following is the weekly trading summary for DFM Regulated Short Sell Transactions for the abovementioned period.
|
Symbol
|
Security Name
|
Short Sell Trade Volume
|
Short Sell Trade Value (AED)
|
EMIRATESNBD
|
Emirates NBD PJSC
|
2,005
|
52,687.00
For further information on RSS, please check the DFM Market Rules Module Three Membership, Trading, And Derivatives Rules &
Operational Model and Procedures for Implementation of Regulated Short Selling available at http://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/regulation/market-rules
