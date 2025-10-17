Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Dubai Financial Market Regulated Short Sell – Weekly Summary: 13th October 2025 To 17th October 2025

Date 17/10/2025

The following is the weekly trading summary for DFM Regulated Short Sell Transactions for the above mentioned period.

** No RSS Trades for the period from 13th October 2025 to 17th October 2025.

For further information on RSS, please check the DFM Market Rules Module Three Membership, Trading, And Derivatives Rules & Operational Model and Procedures for Implementation of Regulated Short Selling available at http://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/regulation/market-rules

This Dubai Financial Market Announcement will be available on the website at https://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/news-disclosures/market-announcements

