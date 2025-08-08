Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Dubai Financial Market Regulated Short Sell – Weekly Summary: 04th August 2025 To 08th August 2025

Date 08/08/2025

The following is the weekly trading summary for DFM Regulated Short Sell Transactions for the abovementioned period.

Symbol

Security Name

Short Sell Trade Volume

Short Sell Trade Value (AED)

DIB

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC

20,000

199,400.00

 

 

 

 

 

For further information on RSS, please check the DFM Market Rules Module Three Membership, Trading, And Derivatives Rules &Operational Model and Procedures for Implementation of Regulated Short Selling available at  http://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/regulation/market-rules

This Dubai Financial Market Announcement will be available on the website at  https://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/news-disclosures/market-announcements

