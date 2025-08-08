Dubai Financial Market Regulated Short Sell – Weekly Summary: 04th August 2025 To 08th August 2025

The following is the weekly trading summary for DFM Regulated Short Sell Transactions for the abovementioned period.

Symbol Security Name Short Sell Trade Volume Short Sell Trade Value (AED) DIB Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC 20,000 199,400.00

For further information on RSS, please check the DFM Market Rules Module Three Membership, Trading, And Derivatives Rules &Operational Model and Procedures for Implementation of Regulated Short Selling available at http://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/regulation/market-rules

This Dubai Financial Market Announcement will be available on the website at https://www.dfm.ae/the-exchange/news-disclosures/market-announcements