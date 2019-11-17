Dubai Financial Market Achieves 97% Compliance In Listed Companies’ Disclosure Of Q3-2019 Results

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that its listed companies have recorded a 97% compliance regarding the disclosure of Q3-2019 results within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the period.
The total number of UAE public and private joint stock companies as well as the dually-listed companies on DFM, which disclosed their third quarter results, reached 64 companies out of 66 total companies, as both MARKA and Drake & Scull didn’t disclose their results.
The Exchange submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.