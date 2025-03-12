DTCC’s GTR To Add MiFID/R Reporting Capabilities To Further Support Market Participants With Transaction And Trade Reporting Obligations

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced its plans to add a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive/Regulation (MiFID/R) ARM service to its Global Trade Repository (GTR) service in support of evolving transaction and trade reporting requirements. Subject to regulatory approval, the service is targeted to be launched in the UK by Q1 2026 and in the EU in line with the upcoming regulatory changes.

Once launched, GTR’s MiFID/R capabilities will enable firms to fulfil their transaction reporting obligations under the regulation. Firms will also benefit from ancillary services such as data quality analytics as well as smart tooling to assist with monitoring, controls and exception management. In addition, the service will include a dedicated back-reporting channel with queuing and in sequence processing to authorities as well as a suite of end-of-day reports to facilitate timely issue resolution. DTCC’s GTR is the only industry-owned and governed global provider of trade reporting services and now supports the major reporting regulations from a single global platform.

“In support of the industry’s evolving trade and transaction reporting needs, we look forward to working closely with key stakeholders to launch the new GTR MiFID/R capabilities in early 2026 following regulatory approvals,” said Michele Hillery, DTCC Managing Director and Head of Repository and Derivatives Services. “DTCC is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in regulatory trade and transaction reporting to not only help clients comply with forthcoming mandates, but also to enable them to modernize and optimize their operational processes."

With the addition of MiFID/R capabilities, GTR consolidates derivatives and securities trade and transaction reporting on a single platform, offering clients the opportunity to optimize cost, governance, operational risk and controls management.

“As with past regulations, there will be operational complexities once the MiFID III/MiFIR II regulation is introduced,” said Syed Ali, DTCC Managing Director, Repository & Derivatives Services (RDS). “We are distinctively positioned to help clients address these complexities while ensuring smooth and successful implementations.”