DTCC’s Alternative Investment Product Reaches New Milestone, With Over 2,500 Unique Clients Leveraging The Service - DTCC’s Alternative Investment Product Adoption Continues To Grow, Providing Users With Standardized Transaction And Reporting Data In Support Of Alternative Investment Processing Lifecycle

DTCC's Alternative Investment Product Reaches New Milestone, With Over 2,500 Unique Clients Leveraging The Service

Date 23/09/2024

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its Alternative Investment Product (AIP) service has reached a significant milestone, with 2,500 unique clients now leveraging the service. This growth is attributed to clients’ enhanced understanding of the value AIP brings to their organization, specifically in the post-trade reporting space.

“Our continued client growth demonstrates the value of the AIP service. By removing manual transactions, standardizing data and accelerating the processing lifecycle in alternative investments, firms can lower their operational risks and costs,” said Justin Schwartz, Executive Director, Product Management for Wealth Management Services at DTCC.

DTCC’s AIP service is a centralized trading and reporting platform that connects the alternative investments industry to exchange data, securely and efficiently. The service includes standardized money settlement for orders, distributions and other financial activity. AIP is strategically situated between product providers or issuers and distributors, acting as a transaction processing and trade execution channel.

Added Schwartz, “AIP was created with a vision to modernize and transform the alternatives industry by introducing a centralized, universal standard for processing, reporting and settling transactions. With our community continuing to grow, we are making this vision a reality while reducing costs and risks for the industry.”

