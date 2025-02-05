DTCC Opens Second India Office Location In Hyderabad, Expanding Global Support Across The Financial Services Industry

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the opening of its Hyderabad, India office location following its recent ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 3. The Hyderabad office is DTCC’s second location in India. Chennai was the firm’s first site in India and opened in 2008. The office was inaugurated by Sri. D. Sridhar Babu, Honorable Minister, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Telangana, in the presence of Lynn Bishop, DTCC Managing Director and Chief Information Officer, and Renee LaRoche-Morris, DTCC Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Hyderabad is recognized as an innovation hub, with several Fortune 100 financial services and technology companies operating out of the city. The opening of the new office in Hyderabad, which can accommodate 500 employees, now gives DTCC two strategic locations in India to further bolster the firm’s robust operational and business continuity capabilities to serve clients in the region and beyond. The location also enables DTCC to expand its technology employee base to further advance innovation within DTCC for the global financial services industry.

“Today marks not just the opening of a new DTCC location, but the beginning of a new chapter in our technology modernization and business continuity efforts within the region,” said Lynn Bishop. “It’s a testament to the company’s vision and continued commitment to the global financial services industry. As we step into this new space, we thank all of those who were involved in opening new office as we continue to foster innovation and mitigate risk across global markets.”

“The opening of the DTCC Hyderabad location marks an exciting milestone for our company. Not only does it demonstrate our commitment to the region, but it also enables us to advance our capabilities to best serve our clients,” said Renee LaRoche-Morris. “Hyderabad is a growing technology and innovation hub, and we view our latest office location as a key part of our innovation and business resilience strategy.”

"On behalf of the Government of Telangana, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to DTCC on the opening of their office location in Hyderabad,” said Shri D. Sridhar Babu. “This significant milestone further solidifies Telangana’s position as an innovation hub. We are excited to see DTCC’s continued growth in our vibrant city, and we look forward to further collaborating to create new opportunities for skilled professionals in the region."

DTCC’s Chennai location currently has about 1,000 employees, 41 of whom transferred to the Hyderabad location. DTCC aims to hire nearly 500 employees for the Hyderabad location, with the target of at least 35% female employees by 2027.

