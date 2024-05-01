DTCC On The Live Implementation Of The EU EMIR Refit

With the EU EMIR Refit now live, market participants are navigating a new regulatory landscape. DTCC, a leader in post-trade services and financial market infrastructure, has shared insight on the importance of compliance in this new environment.

"In preparation for the EU EMIR Refit which is now live, DTCC continued to liaise with market participants to ensure they were ready for the new regulatory landscape. Recognizing the complexities introduced by the implementation of the EU EMIR Refit, including new reporting fields, a shift to ISO 20022 XML format, and the synchronization of reporting standards between differing regulatory regimes, DTCC has been working closely with our clients around implementation, testing and readiness. Our trade reporting solutions have been designed to alleviate the burden of these new requirements, providing streamlined, automated processes that not only help with compliance but also enhance overall operational efficiency and resilience.

The EU EMIR Refit represents a significant step towards a more robust and transparent derivatives market, introducing greater standardization of data fields and formats, and enabling better data aggregation and risk analysis across the financial system. This standardization also helps reduce the complexities associated with cross-border transactions and regulatory reporting, which in turn can improve market integrity and investor protections. At the same time, broader adoption of standard data reporting formats also means increased interoperability and efficiency of data exchange, reducing errors and speeding up processing times within the financial ecosystem.

As always, DTCC remains committed to supporting the industry through important regulatory transitions around the world, fostering safer, more efficient and transparent global markets.”