DTCC Comments On The Passing Of President Carter

DTCC CEO Frank La Salla Statement on the Passing on President Carter:

"We mourn the loss of President Carter and join the world in commemorating his life. President Carter was a humble and honorable leader during his time in office, serving at a challenging time in our history as national and global affairs shifted rapidly. In the most difficult times, he encouraged us to look beyond those immediate struggles and to share his deep faith in our country and ourselves. His inspiring work during his post-presidency reflected his devotion to helping improve the lives of the most vulnerable among us. On this sad day, we send our condolences and prayers to President Carter's family and friends."