DTCC Comments On Senate Confirmation Of Hester Peirce And Caroline Crenshaw As Commissioners To The SEC

Date 07/08/2020

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) today issued the following statement in response to the Senate confirmation of Hester Peirce and Caroline Crenshaw as Commissioners to the Securities & Exchange Commission.

“We congratulate Hester Peirce and Caroline Crenshaw on their confirmation as Commissioners to the Securities & Exchange Commission. We look forward to working closely with Commissioners Peirce and Crenshaw, and other members of the SEC, on regulatory issues that will continue to ensure the safety and stability of the global financial markets.”

 