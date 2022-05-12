DTCC Comments On Senate Confirmation Of Federal Reserve Appointments

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) issued the following statement in response to the recent confirmation of four appointments to the Federal Reserve:

"We congratulate Jerome Powell on his re-appointment as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. We also congratulate Lael Brainard on her appointment as Vice Chair, and Dr. Lisa DeNell Cook and Dr. Phillip Jefferson on their appointments as Governors. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Federal Reserve as we collectively work to further improve the efficiency and soundness of the financial system."