DTCC Comments On UK Accelerated Settlement Taskforce Blueprint For T+1 Transition

The UK T+1 Accelerated Settlement Task Force (AST) has published its implementation plan for the UK’s transition from T+2 to T+1 securities settlement today.

Val Wotton, Managing Director and General Manager of DTCC Institutional Trade Processing, commented:



“DTCC supports the recommendations set forth in the UK Accelerated Settlement Taskforce (UK AST) UK T+1 Code of Conduct, published today, and the recently issued Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) Standard for Sharing of Standard Settlement Instructions (SSI). We believe these initiatives are key to driving efficiency, reducing risk, and enhancing transparency in post-trade processes across jurisdictions. In particular, we commend the UK AST’s call for the completion of allocation and confirmation processes no later than 23:59 UK time on trade date (T+0), which is a key enabler for T+1 settlement on all trades. The UK AST also recommends that market participants begin preparing for an accelerated settlement cycle by implementing automated trade solutions to achieve T+1 settlement as soon as possible.

As observed in the US’ move to T+1 settlement, the automation of post-trade processes, including ensuring the accuracy and immediate availability of SSIs, is critical to achieving T+1 settlement. By aligning with these key recommendations, market participants can better navigate the complexities of accelerated timelines and a rapidly evolving financial market ecosystem, driving greater efficiency and ensuring the continued integrity of financial markets. DTCC remains committed to sharing our expertise and advancing industry-wide solutions that help firms achieve greater levels of automation in the post-trade process to meet accelerated settlement timelines, including our CTM and ALERT best practice solutions. At the same time, our expert consultants stand ready to support firms as they consider the impact of T+1 on their operations and develop plans to achieve readiness.”