DTCC, Clearstream And Euroclear Develop Framework To Advance Adoption Of Digital Assets

“Through a true collaborative effort, we have developed a plan to demonstrate the potential of digital assets,” said Philippe Laurensy, Managing Director and Head of Product, Strategy & Innovation, Euroclear. “Our objective is to create innovative solutions that will address the evolving needs of our customers and drive industry advancements which includes clients having the flexibility to create space on their balance sheets through tokenisation, therefore leading to new business opportunities. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impacts to be made for our clients and the global market.”