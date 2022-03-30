Updated: DTCC Appoints Two Leaders In Financial Technology Innovation To Its Board Of Directors

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that two new members were elected to its Board of Directors during the firm’s Annual Shareholders Meeting. The Board plays a critical role in setting the strategic direction of DTCC, providing oversight and offering guidance on topics including risk management, regulatory matters, technology, innovation and the development of new products and services.
The new directors are William (Bill) Capuzzi of Apex Fintech Solutions and Kelley Conway of Northern Trust.
William (Bill) Capuzzi is CEO at Apex Fintech Solutions. Capuzzi sets the vision and strategy to help the company identify new areas of growth and opportunity and has led dedicated efforts to evolve the industry as consumer demands and technology advances intersect. He has spent his entire career in the trading, clearing, and custody business with over 20+ years of experience. Prior to Apex, Capuzzi held past senior leadership positions at Convergex, Pershing, and DLJ.
Kelley Conway is Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate & Digital Strategy at Northern Trust. Conway leads the company’s strategic planning process and plays a key role in the creation of an enterprise digital strategy and roadmap to enhance client experience, produce quicker business outcomes and improve security, stability and scalability. She brings more than 20 years of consulting experience in technology strategy, with past roles at Accenture and PwC.
“We are pleased to welcome Bill and Kelley to the Board of Directors,” said Robert Druskin, Non-Executive Chairman of DTCC’s Board. “Each brings decades of leadership and experience in financial services technology, which will be invaluable as DTCC continues to drive innovation by bringing new solutions and capabilities to market. We look forward to their insights and contributions.”
The DTCC Board of Directors is currently comprised of 22 Directors. Of these, 14 are participant Directors who represent clearing agency members, including international broker/dealers, custodian and clearing banks, and investment institutions; four are non-participant Directors; two Directors are designated by DTCC's preferred shareholders, ICE and FINRA; and the remaining two Board members are DTCC's Non-Executive Chairman and its President and Chief Executive Officer.