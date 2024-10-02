DTCC Appoints Andrea Gibbons As Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer - Gibbons Brings Over 25 Years Of HR Experience To Her New Role, With Her Last Decade Spent On DTCC’s HR Leadership Team

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Andrea Gibbons as Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer. Gibbons will join the DTCC Executive Committee and report to Francis (Frank) La Salla, DTCC’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. She replaces Anthony Portannese, who will serve as a strategic advisor to DTCC’s President and CEO, Frank La Salla, until he retires at the end of the year.

Gibbons has served as a key member of DTCC’s HR leadership team for the past decade, where she consistently demonstrated the qualities of an enterprise leader and brought experience and a deep understanding of the firm’s organizational culture and values.

In her new role, Gibbons leads DTCC’s human capital strategy, driving initiatives that foster a positive workplace culture, enhance employee engagement, and support the company’s strategic goals. This includes oversight of recruitment, retention, compensation, employee wellness and benefits, performance management, corporate social responsibility, organizational design and culture, and DEI initiatives, as well as global HR policies. With over 25 years of HR experience, prior to her role at DTCC, Gibbons held HR-related positions at Omgeo (now part of DTCC), Gen3 Partners and Thomson Financial.

La Salla said, “Andrea shares our vision of DTCC serving as a strategic partner to our clients and brings deep subject matter knowledge to propel our teams to achieve our business objectives at a time of great industry change and evolution. I look forward to Andrea’s ideas and collaboration as we further strengthen DTCC’s ability to advance the industry.”

Gibbons said, “I’m excited to take on this new role supporting DTCC’s greatest asset – our employees – while advancing our corporate strategy. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the firm to achieve our vision to lead the advancement of the global financial markets as the most influential, strategic and tech-focused partner to the industry.”

On Portannese’s retirement, La Salla said, “During his tenure at DTCC, Tony has been a pillar of our organization. He has partnered with four CEOs to continually evolve our organization and create a strong culture of performance, collaboration and inclusion. He has also been a key partner to the Board and Executive Committee and has provided a steady hand, sound judgment and wise counsel on a wide range of matters. In addition, he has helped guide our company through the uncertainty of several critical moments in our history, including 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, Hurricane Sandy, and the Covid-19 pandemic. During each of these events, he operated with empathy and compassion, bringing an intense focus on doing what was right for our people while still enabling our business to thrive.”