DTCC Announces The Appointment Of Michael Winnike To Lead Clearing & Securities Services Strategy And Market Solutions - Winnike Brings More Than 20 Years Of Experience In Clearing, Market Structure And Trading To DTCC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Winnike as Managing Director, Clearing & Securities Services (CSS), Strategy and Market Solutions. He joins December 2, 2024, and reports to Brian Steele, Managing Director, President, CSS.

In this newly created role, Winnike will oversee strategic planning for CSS and partner with senior leaders and others to develop a holistic strategy that connects and aligns asset classes and market segments, define strategic objectives and lead key enterprise-wide initiatives. In addition, Winnike will help identify new market opportunities and support the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. He will also represent DTCC externally across multiple stakeholder groups.

Winnike has nearly 20 years of industry experience, including, most recently, serving as Director, Market Structure, at BlackRock. In this role, Winnike led the firm’s Treasury Clearing program and helped define BlackRock’s market structure strategy, assessed the impact of new financial market regulations on BlackRock’s trading platform, clients, and markets as well as managed trading venue relationships. In addition, he led development of BlackRock’s clearing strategy, which included evaluating new clearing models and solutions. Winnike is a respected industry thought leader who regularly speaks on issues related to market structure, clearing and financial regulation.

“We are very excited for Michael to bring his nearly two decades of leadership to shape our strategic direction and drive initiatives that will deliver significant value to our clients,” said Steele. “In particular, Michael’s extensive knowledge and market expertise on Treasury clearing will be invaluable as we continue taking steps to support the industry through the transition. We look forward to Michael using his experience to identify opportunities to create innovative, new solutions that mitigate risk, enhance efficiencies and address the top challenges impacting firms.”

“I am honored to join DTCC and eager to contribute to its mission of delivering innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and resilience of capital markets," said Winnike. "I look forward to collaborating with DTCC's talented team and the industry during this time of regulatory and technological change to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."