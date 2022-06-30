DSB Publishes OTC ISIN Consultation Final Report 30th June 2022

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), founded by the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) to facilitate the allocation and maintenance of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), Classification of Financial Instrument codes (CFIs) and Financial Instrument Short Names (FISNs) for OTC derivatives, has today announced the publication of the Final Report for the 2022 industry consultation on the 2023 OTC ISIN and CFI service provision.

The details in the final report include a summary of the industry responses with accompanying analysis and the DSB proposal for next steps for each of the consultation topics:

Global agile architecture approach

Undertaking a detailed review of the DSB enterprise tooling estate.

Enhancements to the Graphical User Interface (GUI) search facility for OTC ISIN records and associated data.

Enhanced GUI functionality to provide CFI data without generating an OTC ISIN.

Removal of VPN connectivity.

Client Onboarding and Support Platform for OTC ISIN-only clients and clients subscribing to both OTC ISIN and UPI.

The 2023 OTC ISIN and CFI Service Provision Consultation paper and the industry responses are available on the DSB website, as with previous years' industry consultations.

For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact us via industry consultation@anna-dsb.com. All other questions can be directed to otc.data@anna-dsb.com.