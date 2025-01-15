Droit Strengthens Leadership With Chief Strategy Officer - Appointment To Accelerate The Firm’s Global Growth Strategy

Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, has appointed Somerset Pheasant as Chief Strategy Officer.

In this newly created role, Somerset will spearhead the firm’s strategy development, oversee the evaluation of new opportunities, and accelerate the execution of its commercial growth objectives. He will also be responsible for driving partnership engagement and ensuring continued alignment with Droit’s clients’ needs.

The appointment follows a milestone year for Droit. In 2024, Droit partnered with FINBOURNE to launch an end-to-end position reporting solution for increased regulatory transparency. In November 2024, Droit launched its Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) Reporting product, a key step in Droit’s strategy to expand its regulatory reporting products to listed derivatives and help clients navigate global compliance challenges with confidence. In 2025, Droit will continue to advance its pre- and post-trade regulatory solutions for both the sell-side and buy-side.

Somerset brings over 15 years of experience in the financial industry and served on the Droit board from 2016 to 2023. In his most recent role as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, he managed the strategic investing business globally and established the European Firmwide Strategy team. His responsibilities included overseeing a $500 million portfolio of 45 companies (including Droit) across diverse sectors, and engaging with Goldman Sachs leadership on strategic M&A, partnerships, business divestments, new business development, and strategic business reviews. He also served as a board member for a number of portfolio companies, contributing to their strategic direction, governance, and growth.

“We have enjoyed a longstanding and productive relationship with Somerset. His experience as a member of the Droit board as well as within strategy and investing at Goldman Sachs will be invaluable as we embark on the next stage of our corporate growth plan. We look forward to the contribution he will make as part of the leadership of Droit," said Brock Arnason, Founder and CEO of Droit.

Somerset Pheasant, Chief Strategy Officer of Droit commented, “Droit has a proven ability to help financial institutions meet their regulatory obligations in the complex and evolving environment within which they operate. That, and the innovation that underpins this, has set Droit apart since the start of my engagement with the company back in 2016, and it continues to do so. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as Droit continues to refine its strategy and expand the range of solutions which enable clients to navigate the challenges of ongoing global regulatory change with consistency, clarity and accuracy.”