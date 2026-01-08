Droit Launches Decision Decoder - Delivers Generative AI-Powered Explanations To Enhance Clarity In Regulatory Compliance

Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, today announced the launch of Decision Decoder, an AI-powered tool to provide context-aware explanations for decisions generated by Droit’s patented Adept platform.

Used by the world’s leading financial institutions, Droit’s Adept platform operationalizes laws, rules, and policies to advance pre- and post-trade compliance. Adept empowers institutions to process tens of millions of inquiries a day, making compliance decisions globally and in real-time.

Droit’s Decision Decoder used in conjunction with the Adept platform streamlines the regulatory review process and empowers operational teams with an enhanced understanding of regulatory decisions through the use of AI. By leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) alongside Droit’s structured data, the Decision Decoder brings the platform’s unparalleled transparency to the forefront with comprehensive, click-to-expand explanations anchored by Droit’s expert-curated knowledge models.

The Decision Decoder integrates with Droit’s Logic Viewer, pairing the Logic Viewer’s visualization of a traceable decision tree with an AI-generated decision explanation. The explanation decodes the reasons for the decision, providing a readable summary of the decision tree that is contextualized against the uploaded trade data and citations to the underlying regulatory texts.

Recognizing that LLMs perform best when they operate within narrow constraints, Droit’s knowledge models and core technology provides the structured guidance necessary to achieve consistent accuracy. With responses formulated using only user input combined with Droit’s logic and knowledge set, users can be confident that Decision Decoder explanations have the same level of traceability and auditability as the Adept decision itself.

Key Benefits of Decision Decoder include:

• Rapid Insight: The Decision Decoder contextualizes the Adept decision for a quick understanding, explaining the relationship between the user inputs, Adept logic, and annotated regulatory texts.

• Improved Efficiency: Decision Decoder reduces time spent exploring Adept’s Logic Viewer and Digital Library by providing explanations upfront.

• Risk Mitigation: By providing clear, direct explanations, Decision Decoder reduces the potential for misinterpretations of complex rules.

Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Droit, commented on the launch, “The Decision Decoder combines the explanatory power of generative AI with Droit’s unique decision logic, bringing greater efficiencies to operations and compliance teams worldwide. Adept has enabled transparency and traceability for our clients from day one. We can now offer financial firms a powerful, low-touch tool to enhance comprehension and reduce the administrative burden of compliance.”

Joceline Zheng, Chief Product Officer of Droit, adds, “When “AI” is everywhere, effectiveness is the differentiator. Our use of LLM-based AI is not just about the buzzwords. The Decision Decoder synthesizes some of the most powerful aspects of LLM-based AI and the Adept platform to deliver meaningful improvements in our clients’ workflow. It demonstrates the flexibility of Droit’s regulatory knowledge models, which are an exceptionally rich corpus of intellectual assets.”