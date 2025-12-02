Droit Appoints RegTech Veteran To Boost European Sales Amid Accelerating Global Regulatory Change - Joining From Kaizen, Jean-Marie Mamodesen Will Drive Droit’s European Growth

Droit, a technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation, has appointed Jean-Marie Mamodesen as Regional Sales Director, tasked with driving growth within Continental Europe. Jean-Marie Mamodesen joins the Droit team in London.

Jean-Marie brings over 20 years of experience in sales and leadership roles specifically focused on regulatory reporting. He joins Droit from Kaizen, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of European Sales. Before that, he served as Head of Sales, Regulatory Services at Deutsche Börse; Head of Sales at Xtrakter (part of Euroclear), Client Service Management roles at the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and Technical Analyst at the International Securities Market Association (ISMA).

“Jean-Marie has a proven track record of scaling regulatory technology solutions and a deep understanding of the European transaction reporting landscape. His expertise will be invaluable as we further expand our footprint across Europe to meet the need for automating regulatory compliance,” said Craig Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer.

This appointment comes at a critical time as financial institutions implement updated regulatory reporting obligations across the globe. Droit’s Trade and Transaction Reporting product, powered by its patented Adept platform, provides institutions with the assurance, transparency, and precision needed to manage the changing rulesets and validate reports. In this era of increasing regulatory change, firms are striving to stay ahead of ever-changing rules and expectations. Yet, as these requirements multiply, the task of managing and interpreting them is becoming increasingly challenging.

“What drew me to Droit is its ability to bring clarity and control to the increasing regulatory complexity. Through technology designed by the market and built by experts, Droit’s market-leading decision-making engine provides firms with the assurance, transparency, and precision they need to operate with confidence and stay on the right side of the rules,” said Jean-Marie Mamodesen, Regional Sales Director - Continental Europe.